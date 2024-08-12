Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 73 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.15. The stock had a trading volume of 255,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

