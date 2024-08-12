Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

MITK opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.98 million, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.09. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Further Reading

