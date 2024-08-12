MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 149 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.45.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.29. 148,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,003. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $124.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

