MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 276,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

