MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 92 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after buying an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $21,860,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 353,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,365,000 after purchasing an additional 97,305 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.53. 18,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.