MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.37. 695,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,587,200. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.28 and a 200 day moving average of $230.08. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.