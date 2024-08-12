MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $206,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $519.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

