MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 109 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 217.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

