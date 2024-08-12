Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after acquiring an additional 463,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

