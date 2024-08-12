N-able’s (NABL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

NABL traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 50,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,856. N-able has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that N-able will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 538,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,673.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 538,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,673.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,432 shares of company stock worth $322,736. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of N-able by 644.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in N-able by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in N-able in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

