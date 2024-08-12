Nano Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $123.82 million and $3.17 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,251.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.25 or 0.00578425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00102781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00031799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00250679 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00035311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00069859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

