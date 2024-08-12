NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) CFO Buys $115,100.00 in Stock

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VYX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NCR Voyix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

