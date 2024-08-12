Needham & Company LLC Trims Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price to $2.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nerdy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Nerdy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 347,275 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $670,240.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,825.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 353,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $561,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 347,275 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $670,240.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,825.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511. Insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 240,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 991,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nerdy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 58,152 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Nerdy by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 174,786 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

