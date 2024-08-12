Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Nerdy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered Nerdy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nerdy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.58.

Nerdy Price Performance

NRDY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,613. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $136.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,335.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 353,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $561,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,200,275 shares of company stock worth $2,131,511. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nerdy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 991,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

