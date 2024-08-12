Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of Nerdy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nerdy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nerdy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nerdy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 347,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $670,240.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,825.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

