Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.63 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 34% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $384.33 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,722.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.20 or 0.00580298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00102605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00031906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.67 or 0.00250866 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00035168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00070464 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,432,393,716 coins and its circulating supply is 44,730,631,203 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.