New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 23.6 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 987.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

