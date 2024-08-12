New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.27. 78,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,741. New York Times has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 34.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 401.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

