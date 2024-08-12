NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Raised to $34.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NI. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

NiSource Trading Up 0.5 %

NiSource stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 293,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,593. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

