Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Price Hits $0.0228 on Top Exchanges

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a total market capitalization of $183.69 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded up 79.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.
About Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable Coin’s launch date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.nonplayablecoin.io.
Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
