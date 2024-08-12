nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
nVent Electric Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE NVT opened at $63.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.57.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
nVent Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.
