Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,601,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after buying an additional 532,847 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after acquiring an additional 483,422 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $26,278,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $58.44. 1,553,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,945,749. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Get Our Latest Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.