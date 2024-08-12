Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.70 and its 200 day moving average is $254.24. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.