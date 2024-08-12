Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Get Ouster alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ouster

Ouster Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $491.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ouster will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264 in the last three months. 7.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ouster by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster

(Get Free Report

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.