Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $14.22 on Monday. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 6.44.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $183,643.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,499 shares of company stock valued at $565,108. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

