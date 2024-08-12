Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.64. 195,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,137,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Specifically, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $183,643.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $183,643.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,499 shares of company stock worth $565,108. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Stories

