Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 55,187 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energía currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

