Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Lowered to $32.00 at TD Cowen

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

PARR stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 34,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,289. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

