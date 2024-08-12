PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $50.79, but opened at $52.83. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. PAR Technology shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 62,362 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

