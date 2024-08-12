Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FNA. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $612.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 217,246 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,916 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after acquiring an additional 273,077 shares in the last quarter. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,879,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,824,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

