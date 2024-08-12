Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $673.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $621.00.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $615.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PH traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $572.36. The stock had a trading volume of 158,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,938. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $576.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $525.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.