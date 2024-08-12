Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 12.8% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $32.92 million and $53,953.11 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00068773 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00038020 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014295 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

