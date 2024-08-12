PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0019 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $36.01 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00102605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010420 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

