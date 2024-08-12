PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.37, but opened at $23.09. PRA Group shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 35,915 shares.

Specifically, Director Geir Olsen acquired 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $886.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.48.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in PRA Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,621,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 293,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 193,117 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 353.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,268,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,819 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

