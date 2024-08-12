Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Get Prothena alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRTA

Prothena Trading Up 1.7 %

PRTA stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.21. Prothena has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $61.68.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 182.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Prothena by 13.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.