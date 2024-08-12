Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $113.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

PRU opened at $109.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.33. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

