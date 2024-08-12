PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PTC by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,846 shares of company stock worth $3,883,601 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC opened at $173.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.70 and its 200-day moving average is $180.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

