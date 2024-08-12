PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

PCT stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

