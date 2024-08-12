Ramaco Resources’ (METC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $20.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins bought 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,015.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 245,924 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 90,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

