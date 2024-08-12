Rarible (RARI) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (RARI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $37.67 million and $753,546.85 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00002649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Rarible alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official website is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RARI is the native cryptocurrency for the Rarible protocol, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token. It empowers token holders with decision-making rights, enabling them to propose ideas and vote on platform upgrades. Rarible is a community-owned marketplace for creating, trading, and collecting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and supports multiple chains like Ethereum, Tezos, and Flow. RARI tokens can be earned by participating on the Rarible platform and are used for curating content and participating in governance. The token’s role in governance allows holders to influence the development and operational aspects of Rarible. Rarible was established by Alex Salnikov and Alexei Falin, and is based in New York.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.