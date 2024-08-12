Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Under Armour (UAA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $8.00 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Under Armour had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826,655. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

