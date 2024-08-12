Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RDW. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley upgraded Redwire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.65.

NYSE RDW opened at $5.71 on Friday. Redwire has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $745,282.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,923,576 shares in the company, valued at $283,077,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 238,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Redwire by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Redwire by 23.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Redwire by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

