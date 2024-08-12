Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Redwire alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDW. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Redwire

Redwire Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. Redwire has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $374.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $745,282.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,077,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,732 shares of company stock worth $1,836,940. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.