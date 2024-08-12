Request Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $94.48 million and $1.34 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0945 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011064 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,170.48 or 0.97503866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007680 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09203901 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $1,259,363.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

