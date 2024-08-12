Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2024 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/9/2024 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

8/6/2024 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2024 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $71.00 to $83.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – PayPal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2024 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

7/31/2024 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2024 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2024 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2024 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2024 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00.

7/18/2024 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/11/2024 – PayPal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – PayPal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – PayPal had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2024 – PayPal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.51. 1,599,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,750. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in PayPal by 604.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

