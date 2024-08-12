Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.62. 422,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,647. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

