Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 3,183 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2,333.0% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 850,379 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 236.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 784,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 551,357 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 432,454 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 268,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 446,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 265,096 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS RDVI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.46. 291,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $971.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

