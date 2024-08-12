Retirement Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 905,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FLGB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,016. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $723.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.