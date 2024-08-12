Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.04. The company had a trading volume of 727,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,746. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $363.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

