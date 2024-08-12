Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $408,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $101,116,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

